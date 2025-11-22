Man Receives 'Threat Of Murder' Text From Delhi Cab Driver. Then Checks Translation

A techie's conversation with a cab driver has left the internet in splits after a translation issue led to a misunderstanding about life and death. In a now-viral post, the man revealed that he booked an Uber ride and told the driver to wait for him, only to receive a chilling text message.

"Today I made my Uber driver wait for 2 minutes as I was getting out of my house. And suddenly, I received a notification from Uber "I am facing the threat of murder," wrote Arnav Gupta on X (formerly Twitter).

Gupta, a Meta employee, reported feeling a 'chill' run down his spine after reading the message as he speculated that the driver's threat might have stemmed from being asked to wait.

"Is he threatening to murder me because I made him wait and mistyped it? Are people on the street threatening to murder him because he is blocking the road? All sorts of thoughts raced in my head."

After opening the message on the app to find additional context to the menacing message, Gupta decided to click on the translate option below the text.

"And then I heaved the biggest sigh of relief in a long long time. He was in front of Mother Dairy," said Gupta.

The original text from the driver read "Murder deri ke samne hun (I am in front of Mother Dairy)", which was wrongly translated to the text that Gupta peered from his notifications, leading to the confusion.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Today I made my Uber driver wait for 2 min as I was getting out of my house. And suddenly I received a notification from Uber "I am facing the threat of murder"



Strap in for a thrilling story 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/Xmvio9QuIQ — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) November 21, 2025

Also Read | NRI Couple Returns To India After 17 Years Citing High US Healthcare Costs: 'It Feels Accessible'

'What A Plot Twist'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 4.5 lakh views as social media users laughed at the absurdity of the situation as well as the plot twist.

"What a plot twist, i did not see that coming at all," said one user, while another added: "Holy moly! Better than Hollywood, absolute cinema."

A third commented: "This is one of the most hilariously terrifying stories I've ever come across."

(NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post)