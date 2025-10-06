Video Shows School Children Commuting Dangerously In Auto Rickshaw In Ahmedabad, Police Respond

A video shared on social media sparked concerns as it showed school children in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, commuting in an auto rickshaw dangerously. One boy was seen sitting on the back of the auto, with his entire body hanging outside of the vehicle, protected only by a wooden bar. The user who shared the video called for strict action against the auto driver, the school and also the parents for ignoring the safety of the students. Ahmedabad police have taken note of the video and vowed to take appropriate action.

Watch the video here:

It's been 2025 and still this is how students are going to school in Maninagar, Ahmedabad. Strict action should be taken against auto driver, Doon school and may be parents for allowing this.@AhmedabadPolice @TOIAhmedabad @AMCommissioner pic.twitter.com/hLMzC7VelG — Dr Harsh Jagetiya (@JagetiyaHarsh) October 5, 2025

"It's been 2025 and still this is how students are going to school in Maninagar, Ahmedabad," a user named Dr Harsh Jagetiya wrote as the caption of the video shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Strict action should be taken against auto driver, Doon school and may be parents for allowing this."

"Thank you for bringing this to our notice. The Traffic Control Room has been informed to take appropriate action," Ahmedabad Police wrote.

Bihar banned autorickshaw and e-rickshaw use for school children

Earlier this year, the transport department in Bihar announced a statewide ban on the use of autos and e-rickshaws for school transportation. The ban was implemented from April 1 with a focus on safety. The officials had warned that any school or driver found violating this rule would face strict action.

When the ban came into effect, Patna DTO Upendra Pal had stated, "Starting April 1, transporting school children by auto will be completely prohibited. Overloaded autos and unfit vehicles significantly increase accident risks, especially in rural areas. Violators will face necessary legal action."