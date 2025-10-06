Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Users Claim ChatGPT Is Down: "World Comes Crashing To Halt"

OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT was down for many users globally on Monday (October 6), which sparked a hilarious wave of memes on social media. Users poked fun at their excessive reliance on the AI chatbot for tasks like research and problem-solving. As per DownDetector, an Ookla-owned platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, more than 700 incidents of ChatGPT going down were recorded between 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm. In India, users in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata reported the issue.

Social Media Reaction

Online users joked about being forced to use brain cells and missing deadlines because the AI chatbot wasn't working. One user wrote, "Since ChatGPT is down so I can finally use my mind." Meanwhile another wrote, "ChatGPT is down and I'm forced to use my own brain."

A second user wrote, "The world comes crashing to a halt when chatgpt goes down."

"Project submit krna hai or ye ChatGPT down ho gaya," a third user wrote.

"You come to Twitter to check if #Chatgpt is really down," another user wrote.

When #ChatGPT is down and I gotta use my own brain. pic.twitter.com/UB64GEgsUl — oxkev_in (@oxkev_in) October 6, 2025

OpenAI's new Sora video generator

Recently, CEO Sam Altman announced the launch of Sora 2, a text-to-video AI model, as a standalone app in the US and Canada.

Altman said OpenAI would tighten its policy on copyrighted characters. "We will give rightsholders more granular control over generation of characters," he wrote in a blog post on Friday. It would be "similar to the opt-in model for likeness but with additional controls", he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported in September that OpenAI would require copyright holders, such as movie studios, to opt out of having their work appear in AI videos generated by Sora 2.