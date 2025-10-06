Foreigner Reveals 10 Things She Knew Before Coming To India: 'Prepared To Be...'

A Dutch traveller has gone viral on social media for sharing a list of 10 things she knew before coming to India. Content creator Ivana Perkovic, who hails from Amsterdam but has been living in Mumbai, described India as her 'favourite country' in the world. Now, in a viral post, she has shared her observations about India, which have resonated with users online.

From the warm hospitality of the Indians to the distinct cultures and flavours of each state, Perkovic touched upon several topics that make India unique.

Here Are The 10 Things Listed By Ivana Perkovic:

Indians literally have a saying for their unrivalled hospitality - 'Athiti devo bhava'. It means the guest is god. Prepare to be fed to death!

It's difficult to understand how extremely important family is for Indians, unless you have spent time within an Indian family.

Taj Mahal is quite difficult to reach. Plan a trip to Agra for 2/3 days in order to not have a lousy Taj experience.

The holy Ganga River in Rishikesh is actually a minty green colour. It's almost surreal! However, if you plan to swim here, make sure to wear full clothes as it's too conservative for just a bathing suit.

A saree is very difficult to put on if you've never worn one, but once it's on, it's super comfortable.

India is not overcrowded! There's plenty of space and 'slow' times. For the tourist places, try to visit early morning.

Indians are easy with personal space but hugs do have a bit of an instruction. With women, it's fine, but with the elderly, you would usually touch their feet to pay respect and for a blessing.

Punjabis are the party animals of India!

Each Indian state has such a distinct culture and most have their own language!

Riding a rickshaw never gets boring! Even after a million times, it's as fun and adventurous as the first time.

Check the viral post here:

'Visit India with open mind'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Perkovic for compiling the well-researched list that could help others coming to India for the first time.

"Looks like you've done an undergrad in understanding India," said one user, while another added: "India is mix of civilisations. It's very old and many races have settled here. My suggestion is not to make any image beforehand, and always know about the person first, and then interact."

A third commented: "You have to visit India with an open mind. And not with some preconceived notions based on what the Western media shows. And believe me, you will enjoy every bit of it."

In another post, Perkovic stated that the best advice she received before coming to India was to have a 'student mindset' to learn whatever lessons 'Mother India' had in store for her.