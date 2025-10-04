Employee Exposes 'Toxic Reality' Of Government Banking Job: 'Sold A Lie'

A government bank employee has revealed the 'toxic' reality of the job, stating people had been 'sold a lie' about the security and prestige that came with employment at PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings). In a now-viral Reddit post, the employee stated that they had secured the bank job nine months ago after studying hard for it, but the story after starting the job was completely different.

"I've been working at a public sector bank for 9 months now, and honestly? I feel like we've all been sold a lie," the employee wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit, adding: "I studied so hard for it, and when I got in, my family was so proud. There is no respect, neither from customer nor from management. For management we are slaves."

The employee said they were given 'insane' targets and told to sell insurance, credit cards and loans while the work pressure was non-stop.

"I'm a banker, not a street vendor. The pressure is non-stop. Telling a rural branch to do FD of 1cr everyday is just stupidity. And the work culture? Super toxic. The seniors act like bosses from a 90s movie."

Terming the job a 'trap', the employee said their branch was severely understaffed, meaning three employees had to do the work of six people.

"The line of customers never ends, the phone is always ringing. You can't even go to the bathroom without someone getting mad. The worst part? You don't have a life. They act like your time means nothing."

The employee advised others preparing for bank jobs to understand that the reality was quite different from what they were used to from the outside.

'You can find another job'

As the post went viral, social media users advised the individual to quit their job and look for alternatives.

"Quit, do what you think is right and thank me later. I and many others quit SBI and banks of its ilk. I have never regretted my decision," said one user, while another added: "I know a person who died on a Public Sector Bank job because of Typhoid. Don't be that person."

A third commented: "Leave. Nothing is worth your peace. You can find another job. You can't find another life."

A fourth said: "My dad used to work in a government bank. He didn't have sales pressure, I guess, but everything else you mentioned was true.. He used to come home late most of the time . Especially during the financial year-end "closing". I lost all love for govt jobs then. Banking is not an easy life."

Last month, a 39-year-old government bank employee posted a similar rant, stating that the toll of relentless pressure for 15 years had pushed them to the brink.