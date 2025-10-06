'AI Replacement Is Real': Company Bullying Top Performer To Use Technology, Post Viral

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years has driven companies worldwide to adopt the technology to cut costs and boost profits. Amid fears of an impending mass unemployment crisis, a Reddit user has revealed that the purge may have already started.

In a viral post titled, "AI Replacement is REAL", the user shared how one of the top performers at a company was being bullied into using AI, while the management was preparing to fire mid-to-senior-level employees.

"One of the award-winning top performers, who referred to my current company, who does one-on-one with the CEO, informed me that he got bullied in the call for two hours for not using the AI product the CEO was pushing for," the user wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

Detailing how the CEO was in the process of developing AI tools, the user added: "The CEO is making 15-20 AI tools which will replace developers, the CEO said he will just hire associates and interns and fire all mid and senior employees."

"He fired most of the leads and architects. The end has come."

Check the viral post here:

Also Read | Manager Refuses To Grant Leave To Employee, WhatsApp Chat Viral: 'You're Not In School

'How far they..'

As the post gained traction, social media users pointed out that companies were getting caught up in the AI hype and that sacking workers could backfire.

"The question is how far they are accurate in making these products. Usually, they would still need a tech person to understand what AI has written,' said one user, while another added: "AI won't replace everything; mostly CS will be impacted at larger scales. Except that everything will be redefined, not on that big a scale. People will integrate AI with their work more than usual is what I feel."

A third commented: "He'll have to rehire at least some of them in few years to fix the code soup that interns have created with AI."

A fourth said: "AI can actually help create good products fast, but you need a good dev to utilise it. A racecar won't win you races without a good driver behind the wheel."

Last week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos described the current AI craze as an "industrial bubble" that will change the future landscape.