Manager Refuses To Grant Leave To Employee, WhatsApp Chat Viral: 'You're Not In School'

An Indian manager's incessant refusal to grant leave to an employee who complained of a headache has gone viral on social media. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "My manager when I ask for a leave", the employee shared a WhatsApp screenshot of the chat where the senior could be seen rejecting the request.

"How does one even work with a headache??" the user captioned the post. As per the WhatsApp screeshot, the manager insisted that the worker come to the office despite him saying that he had a headache.

"Take the medicine and come. It's nothing, it will get better. It's just a headache," the boss said to which the employee replied: "I'll take a Dolo and see from there."

After some time, the worker said he could not come as the headache was persisting. Instead of giving him the leave, the manager doubled down, saying, "Take the medicine hero. You don't get leave for a headache. What are you talking about? You are not in school any more."

"You're part of the company now. Take some rest if needed, but come to the office," the manager added.

'This is horrible'

As the post gained traction, social media users sympathised with the employee, advising him to take leave regardless of his manager's order.

"That is so horrible. You are entitled for a sick leave, just apply for one," said one user, while another added: "Always remember they won't think twice before replacing you, never give your 100 per cent."

A third commented: "Buddy, don't go to the office stand your ground, you let don't let another human cross your boundaries."

A fourth said: "Make note of each and every instance with proofs, testimony, mails, voice recordings, messages like these (make sure to delete his contact from phone so that his phone no is visible). When the time is right, hit them with all this incriminating evidence."

