Watch: Man Shares Interesting Conversation With Restaurant Manager, Who Was ISRO Scientist

A content creator has shared an interesting story of meeting a restaurant manager, who was ISRO scientist. In an Instagram post, the user named Sando shared the video of their candid conversation, where the scientist talked about what he used to do in his former job.

The man, who spent 16 years at ISRO, also shared his reasons for leaving the prestigious space agency during a casual conversation with a customer. "A random restaurant conversation that turned into a chat with an ISRO scientist," the caption of the post read.

Also read | Watch: Snow Causes Flight Cancellations At Schiphol Airport, Staff Member Makes 'Snowman'

Watch the video here

"I was earlier at ISRO. I worked there as a scientist engineer. I worked there for 16 years, then I left. There was a lot of pressure there, satellite assembly has very high pressure. The tolerance is 0.001. Just to assemble one full part, there are 10 parts. In those 10 parts, each one comes as 0.001, 0.002, 0.003 like that. You have to know which part goes where and what result it will give," the former scientist added.

"One strand of hair has a thickness of about 0.004, around 4 microns. We have to do assembly with a tolerance of 1 micron. If even one hair falls inside after two parts are assembled, it becomes 5 microns. That level of accuracy is needed."

Also read | "Two Jobs, No Complaints": Bengaluru Man's Story Of Selling Dosa Batter To Educate Daughter Goes Viral

After quitting ISRO, he chose a quieter life as a restaurant manager, citing the need for mental peace and relaxation. He expressed satisfaction with his decision, saying, "There is no pressure here, I feel relaxed."

He also shared that he had an opportunity to work in the US, but it fell through due to a clerical error in his documents.

The video gained massive traction, with 107000 likes. "It's not payment. Its level of stress some people leave? I have seen this in NASA too. He just want to relax now," one user wrote in the comment section.

"He has solved cosmic problem with out going there ,can you imagine hia perpstive towards life for him every thing must solve able," another wrote.

"Positive thought from this conversation is " you can switch career at any point or from any Designation for Mental Peace" rather than worrying," a third wrote.