"Two Jobs, No Complaints": Bengaluru Man's Story Of Selling Dosa Batter To Educate Daughter Goes Viral

A man's story of hard work and dedication to support his family has been winning hearts online. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a Bengaluru-based investor, Sandeep Ravillu, shared an image of a man, named Raju, who is seen selling idli and dosa batter. The user mentioned in the post that Raju sells batter before his full-time job to educate his daughter.

Raju has been running a small stall near Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Ravillu stated that he has been his customer for 15 years. Raju's day begins early, selling fresh dosa and idli batter from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. After that, he heads to his second job, working as an employee for the rest of the day.

"For 15 years, I've bought dosa-idli batter from the same man outside Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Mr. Raju sells batter 6-10 am, then works as an employee the rest of the day," the caption of the post read.

"Two jobs. No complaints."

His relentless effort resulted in his daughter, who is a Master's graduate, now working at a multinational company. "He educated his daughter-today she's a Master's graduate working in an MNC biotech firm," the post mentioned.

"If you're around Lalbagh in the morning, buy from him. Not charity-just supporting a man who shows what real compounding looks like. Quiet Legend."

See the post here:

For 15 years, I've bought dosa–idli batter from the same man outside Lalbagh Botanical Garden.



Mr. Raju sells batter 6–10 am, then works as an employee the rest of the day.



Two jobs. No complaints.



He educated his daughter—today she's a Master's graduate working in an MNC… pic.twitter.com/v3LjlXTeQE — Sandeep R (@investor_sr33) January 6, 2026

The story has resonated with thousands, with over 265,600 views. Many users praised Raju as a "quiet legend". Some users also shared their experiences, recalling buying batter from him and appreciating the quality of his products.

"I see this person right outside lalbagh grand hotel. Once bought ottu shavige and dosa batter from him, was the best quality one. Will definately (sic) keep buying," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Hard work pays, commitment of the parents and of the father's sacrifices," another added.

"No complaints or blame. Simply dedicated to hard work, family responsibilities, and contributing to a healthy society. I hope these individuals receive their fair share of benefits and rewards," a third wrote.