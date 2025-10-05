Delhi Metro Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Two Men Trade Punches, Kicks In Viral Video

A Delhi Metro coach turned into a wrestling arena when two men started trading blows after a heated altercation. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the two involved in pushing and shoving before landing punches and kicks.

Footage of the altercation inside the nearly-packed coach has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh. The 23-second video, recorded by a fellow passenger, shows a verbal dispute between two men quickly becoming physical as they shove and strike one another.

One of the men fell near the gate before shouting at the other not to abuse. With tempers flaring, passengers nearby quickly intervened and attempted to separate them.

Watch the viral video here:

Kalesh b/w Uncle and a guy inside delhi metro. pic.twitter.com/xt6NMKi5F1 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 2, 2025

'Normal day in Delhi Metro'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.5 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users pointing out that such incidents were a regular occurrence in the Delhi Metro, while others made light of the situation.

"A very normal day in Delhi Metro," said one user, while another added: "Delhi Metro is such a vibe. Something extraordinary happens there on a daily basis."

A third commented: "Humanity is gradually diminishing within humans, and they are moving towards an era of incivility."

A fourth joked: "I feel very sad that I am yet to witness even a single such incident ever, whenever I have travelled in the Delhi Metro. Fingers crossed that I do."

In August, another viral video showed two women fighting over a seat inside the Delhi Metro coach. The altercation began with an argument before escalating into hair-pulling, slapping and punching. At one point, the women wrestled and nearly fell over a seat. They exchanged blows all this, while a fellow passenger is believed to have captured their now-viral fight.