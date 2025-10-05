'Rejected In Just 8 Minutes': Techie's 'Devastating' Job Hunt Story Goes Viral

Switching jobs in the current market can be extremely difficult, regardless of the field, as the margins are wafer-thin. An Indian techie found it the hard way when they were rejected within eight minutes of completing a test, having made a minor mistake. In a now-viral Reddit post, the techie shared their story, stating how the experience had left them feeling 'sad' and 'devastated'.

"I received a technical assessment link from a UK-based startup. I was excited, finally, something good was happening. The total duration was 2 hours and 15 minutes," the techie wrote in the r/developersIndia subreddit, adding they had been looking to leave their current company.

The user said they managed to answer all the MCQs correctly, as well as the SQL and coding assessments, but got stuck in one of the output-based questions.

"Node.js Assessment: This was tough. I tried my first approach, but the test cases failed. Tried a second approach, still failed. Since I couldn't proceed to the React section without submitting, I submitted it as is and moved on."

In the remaining 45 minutes, the developer completed the 'React Assessment' and passed all the test cases. However, their fate had already been sealed for failing to answer the previous test.

"After completing everything, I submitted the assessment. Just 8 minutes later, I received a rejection email. I felt devastated. I spent over 2 hours giving my best, and just because of one failed Node.js assessment and time, I got rejected. It made me really sad, and I even cried."

See the viral post here:

'It's the market..'

As the post went viral, gaining significant traction, a section of social media users sympathised with the individuals, while others shared similar experiences.

"Those platforms are automated and they reject or accept based on relative scores, so I am guessing most people must have used GPT to answer all the questions, hence you were rejected," said one user, while another added: "I've spent 2 months giving interviews to a company for a total of 8 hours. (Cumulative of all the interviews). Just few days ago they decided to go with a different candidate."

A third commented: "It's the market bro. Companies are having the upper hand currently. They want the best candidates with lowballing offers. Just keep trying. Don't worry it's a phase."

A fourth said: "I got rejected because one test case did not pass for one question. All other test cases for all other questions successfully passed."