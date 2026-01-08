Research Associate Vacancy At Asian Development Bank Institute Tokyo

The Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the role of Research Associates. Nationals from one of the Asian Development Bank member economy, currently residing in Japan and with valid working permission can apply for the post. The job location is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Eligibility

Candidates having a minimum of master's degree in economics or a closely related field (PhD preferred) are eligible for the role. They must have a demonstrated experience in applied econometric and quantitative analysis. Having strong understanding of economic and development issues relevant to Asia and the Pacific and practical knowledge of widely used economic and financial databases will be desirable.

Applicants must have advanced quantitative skills in econometrics and statistics, including proficiency in time series and panel data analysis. Familiarity with statistical software such as STATA, EViews, MATLAB, or R; coding experience is a strong advantage.

Candidates with preferably two years of research experience (postgraduate research acceptable), including drafting publishable papers, conducting literature reviews, compiling and analysing data.

Responsibilities

Selected candidates will be responsible for the following role:

Conduct data searches, collection and processing to support research activities.

Assist in applied economic research using quantitative methods and analysis.

Contribute to drafting, reviewing and editing research papers, including performing literature reviews.

Support the organisation of conferences, workshops, and other research-related events, both domestic (primarily at ADBI's Tokyo office) and international (virtual or in-person).

Collaborate with support staff and assist with other projects and activities as assigned by the supervisor.

How to apply

Applicants are required to submit CV, a recent research paper and a personal history form by Tuesday, 20 January 2026 at 5 pm Tokyo time.