What It's Like Working In Japan: IITian Shares Real Experience

An Indian woman working in Japan has shared insights into the differences in work culture and living expenses between India and Japan. Lakshmi Sravya, an IIT Hyderabad graduate and project manager at Japanese tech company Rakuten, recently spoke about her experiences in an online video that has attracted attention.

Speaking about work culture, Lakshmi said that her friends working in India often respond to calls and emails long after official work hours. In contrast, in Japan, once her workday ends, she can switch off her laptop and relax or pursue personal activities without interruptions, a change she appreciates.

Watch the video here:

Lakshmi also discussed the cost of living in Tokyo. She explained that an Indian living alone can maintain a decent lifestyle on about Rs 1.5 lakh per month if costs are shared for housing and basic needs.

As advice to others considering work in Japan, Lakshmi said people should manage their expectations and focus on enjoying their time in the country rather than assuming life abroad will always be easy.

Experts note that Japan's work culture has long been characterized by disciplined schedules and clear boundaries between work and personal life for many companies, although some sectors still have strict expectations.The experience of Indians in Japan varies by industry, but many highlight both professional opportunities and cultural differences.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. One user commented that while the work culture may seem relaxed now, the reality of Japan's demanding environment and reputation for office bullying may become clearer over time. Another user advised embracing the positives of every culture, noting that having a balanced life outside work is valuable, though complete detachment from work isn't always practical. A third user pointed out Japan's high rate of employee suicides, highlighting the intense job-related stress faced by many workers.