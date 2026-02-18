IIT Mandi Graduate Secures Job In Japan Through Campus Recruitment, Reveals Impressive Salary

An IIT Mandi graduate has garnered attention online for sharing his impressive salary package in Japan. Parshva Jain, a machine learning engineer, revealed in a video posted on Tech Minds Japan's Instagram page that he earns approximately 6 to 6.5 million yen (around Rs 35-38 lakh) per year. In the video, Jain said that he secured the job through campus placements after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, where the company had visited for recruitment. He also walked viewers through his career path and industry trends and offered advice for those aspiring to work overseas.

"Recent trends have mostly been related to AI, also shifting towards hardware, I feel, because of the lack of corresponding infrastructure for it. But overall, it's mostly in the AI and machine learning line. So I did my graduation in Data Science and machine learning sector, and hence, I always wanted to pursue a job in the machine learning field," he said.

Watch the video here:

Jain also shared valuable advice for professionals eyeing a career in Japan. He noted that while landing a job as a fresh graduate can be tough through lateral hiring, things get easier with experience.

"From what I have heard from people, as a graduate, it's not really that easy or straightforward to get a job in Japan as a lateral hire. But I think for mid-career and senior positions, you can look out for jobs, and you can look for referrals. There are a lot of companies in Japan that give visa sponsorships and have relocation support and are eligible to bring on candidates from abroad," he explained.

On the language front, Jain mentioned that while Japanese isn't mandatory, knowing it "really helps."

"Hi, I'm Parshva Jain, a machine learning engineer specializing in Generative AI, NLP, and AI-driven product development. I hold a B.Tech in Data Science and Engineering from IIT Mandi (2023) and currently work as a Machine Learning Engineer at Rakuten Group in Tokyo, Japan," his LinkedIn bio reads.

