Indian Techie "Earning 10 Million Yen" Talks About Work Culture, Jobs And Salary In Japan

A video of an Indian software engineer is currently going viral on social media, in which he discusses his job, work culture, and salary in detail in Japan.

Sumit Chinchansure, from Maharashtra, currently working as a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) at a Japanese fintech company, shares his professional experiences in the video.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Sumit explains that he began his career as a back-end engineer and gradually transitioned into DevOps and reliability engineering over the past five years.

When asked how someone could build a similar career in Japan, he emphasised two things, learning the Japanese language and having prior work experience.

"Learn Japanese, it will be very helpful to begin with," he said, adding that it's ideal to have 3-4 years of experience in one's home country before applying for a job abroad.

Watch the video here:

Sumit also highlighted the differences between the working environments in India and Japan. He explained that he initially worked in traditional Japanese companies, where he was the only foreign employee.

"It was a bit strict, honestly. Strict from a timing perspective," he said.

However, he added that many companies have now begun to adopt a flexible and free-style working culture, making the work environment more comfortable.

When asked about his income, he stated that his annual salary is "around 10 million Japanese yen".

Social Media Reaction

People have reacted to the video where they have praised the techie, and some were raising questions about the work culture, and jobs.

One user commented, "Bro, chilling and happy with his job, kid, location."

Another user expressed happiness of being an Indian and wrote, "Well, Indian."

"So he is a successful engineer and a pampering father. This dude is OP," added a third user.