Indian Techie Returns From US, Opens Up About Struggles With Health And Career: "Disconnected, Unmotivated"

An Indian tech professional who returned home after seven years in the United States shared his struggles with health, motivation, and career challenges in a viral Reddit post, citing difficulties in adjusting to the work culture, lifestyle, and environment in India. In the US, the 33-year-old techie maintained an active lifestyle with hiking and sports, but after returning, he struggled to find time or motivation for exercise, leading to weight gain and low energy levels.

Despite being financially stable from US earnings, he felt he was not on par with local peers and didn't have enough saved for retirement, which added to his anxiety. He currently holds a remote, flexible, and relatively low-stress job but lacks a local network and direction to pursue his dream of starting his own venture. The techie also mentioned having few connections and feeling disconnected.

"My job is not very stressful and it is remote and flexible, but I still feel disconnected and unmotivated. My days go by quickly, and I don't find time or interest for hobbies, exercise, or anything that improves my health.I have wanted to start something of my own for a long time. However, I am not very social, have few connections, and do not know where to begin, even though I believe I have strong skills. Overall, I feel like I am struggling in many areas. I am recently married, and although we do not have kids yet, we are not even able to enjoy much quality time together. I feel like I have become boring," he wrote in the post.

Many Reddit users empathised with the techie's situation, offering advice such as focusing on one activity at a time, changing his comparison set, and leveraging online resources and online communities for guidance.

One user wrote, "Op, you should talk to a therapist. I think you may be suffering from depression related to your location change. Also, please do not ever compare with your peers, it's pointless, everyone's situation is different."

Another commented, "Hey man, give yourself some grace! You're going through a big life transition. Start small so it doesn't feel overwhelming - choose short walks or workouts, maybe explore a local sport or club you might enjoy, also take your wife out on a date and spend quality time togther. Try not to compare your journey with anyone else's. Just take things one step at a time and I'm sure you'll find your rhythm again so be patient with yourself while you get there."