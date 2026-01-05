Video: Indian Man Feeds Homeless American Couple On New Year's Day, Internet Applauds

A video of an Indian man offering water and food to a homeless American couple in the US has gone viral. The incident happened on New Year's Day when Instagram creator Noah approached a struggling homeless couple and offered them bottles of water and asked if they needed anything else. The man, visibly moved, politely asks for something simple like McDonald's. Noah took their order and returned with a meal from the fast-food restaurant.

The couple, clearly overwhelmed by the kindness, repeatedly thanked him, with the man saying, "God bless you."

"I was in tears seeing this. How long do you survive without water? I came across this couple on New Year's Day and was in tears to see they didn't even have water. I gave them water first, then later brought them food. Truly blessed to help," the video was captioned.

Check the video here:

The emotional exchange struck a chord with internet users, many of whom praised Noah for his compassion. The act of kindness was praised widely in the video's comments section, with many viewers touched by Noah's gesture and the couple's humble reaction.

One user wrote, "If only people like this came to help in every place."

Another commented, "That's great. Giving money could be for drugs they use but at least food is nice we should give all the time."

A third said, "Brother, you are doing a very good work, continue it."

"So beautiful we need more people like this," a fourth added.

Previously, he went viral for another heartfelt act of kindness when he stopped to assist a paralysed woman caught in heavy rain. In the video, Noah is seen speaking gently to her, concerned about her safety as rain pours around them. When he asks where she needs to go, she replies that she's trying to reach her daughter's house. Without hesitation, Noah helps her into his car and personally drives her to her destination, ensuring she arrives safely.