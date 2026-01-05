Who Was Nikitha Godishala, 27-Year-Old Indian Killed By Ex-Boyfriend In US

Nikitha Rao Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian woman, was found dead with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend's home in Maryland, US. Her ex-lover, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, had filed a missing person's complaint on January 2, alleging that he last saw Godishala on New Year's Eve, at his apartment in Maryland City.

Sharma fled to India soon after registering a complaint, the police said. A day later, on January 3, detectives found Godishala dead at Sharma's home.

Detectives believe Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The cops have charged the ex-boyfriend with first and second-degree murder, and a hunt is on to arrest him.

Data And Strategy Analyst Nikitha Godishala

Godishala was a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland. She joined the firm in February 2025, and in less than a year, she received the "All-In Award" for her performance.

Sharing the achievement on LinkedIn, Godishala wrote: "This award is a reminder of the purpose and responsibility I carry forward. I'm excited to continue contributing with intention, creativity, and that same "all-in" energy that brought me here. Here's to growing, building, and stepping into 2026 with momentum."

Nikita received the All-In Award at Vheda Health.

Photo Credit: Image posted on LinkedIn by @nikithagodishala

Before joining Vheda Health, Godishala was employed at the Management Sciences for Health for over a year, as a Data Analysis and Visualisation Specialist (Technical Advisor).

And prior to that, between June 2022 and May 2023, Godishala was at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

In India, Godishala worked at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals as a Clinical Pharmacist intern for a year and a half and then Clinical Data Specialist for two years.

Godishala studied pharmacy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University from June 2015 to September 2021 and then moved to the US for a master's in health information technology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Godishala knew three languages - English, Hindi and Telugu - and was "driven by a passion for leveraging data-driven insights to optimise healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes."