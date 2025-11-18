Indian Techie In Japan Reveals Monthly Salary, Sparks Debate On Cost Of Living

An Indian software engineer working in Japan has sparked conversation online after disclosing his monthly earnings as a fresher. In an Instagram video, Vicky Kumar shared that his monthly base salary is 235,000 yen (about Rs 1.35 lakh), and after standard deductions, he takes home around 175,000 Yen (roughly Rs 1 lakh). His transparency prompted mixed reactions, with many debating whether this amount is adequate given Japan's relatively high cost of living.

In the video, Kumar revealed he joined his company with a base salary of 2,35,000 yen/month. However, due to lacking an entry-level Japanese language certificate, 20,000 yen (Rs 11,500) is deducted monthly as a penalty. After mandatory deductions like income tax and health insurance, his take-home salary is around 1,75,000 yen, or roughly Rs 1 lakh.

For perspective, the estimated monthly expenses for a single person in Tokyo in 2025 range between 150,000-350,000 yen (Rs 84,000- Rs 1.96 lakh), depending on lifestyle choices. Comparatively, the average starting salary for tech freshers in India falls between Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh per annum, with potentially higher packages in cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad. The video has since gone viral, opening up broader discussions around global pay parity and cost-of-living challenges faced by expats.

Some online users felt the Japanese techie's salary was low, possibly comparing it to the higher living costs abroad. Others questioned the lifestyle difference between earning Rs 1 lakh in Japan versus India.

One user wrote, "Brothers, how much will the expenses save in 1 lakh by cutting the expenses like house rent, food, and other expenses?"

Another commented, "But Japan's expensive so making 50k-60k in india is equivalent."

A third said, "What is the minimum salary required for a fresher to live in Japan?" A fourth added, "This is too low man, after that you have to manage your monthly expenses."