Delhi To Get 3 More Metro Corridors, Including Central Vista Extension

The Union cabinet has approved three new metro corridors of a total length of 16 km under the Delhi Metro Phase 5(A). These are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9 km), Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2 km), and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km).

The total cost of Delhi Metro's Phase 5(A) is Rs 12,014 crore, which will be sourced from the Centre, Delhi, and international funding agencies.

The Central Vista corridor will provide connectivity to all the Kartavya Bhawans and ensure doorstep connectivity for at least 60,000 people going to office and two lakh visitors. It will reduce air pollution and fossil fuel use.

As per the decision of the Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha section will be an extension of the Botanical Garden-RK Ashram Marg corridor.

It will provide metro connectivity to the Central Vista area, which is being redeveloped.

The Aerocity-IGD Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj sections will be an extension of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and will boost connectivity of the airport with the southern parts of the national capital in areas such as Tughlakabad, Saket, and Kalindi Kunj.

These extensions will comprise 13 stations, out of which 10 will be underground and three will be elevated.

The RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor will improve the connectivity to west, north and old Delhi.

These extensions of the Magenta Line and Golden Line will reduce congestion on the roads, and help in reducing pollution caused by motor vehicles, the government said in a statement today.

The stations that will be built on the RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha section are: RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

The stations on the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj section will be Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj, while the Aerocity station will be connected further with the airport's terminal 1 station.

The Delhi Metro - the largest in India - caters to an average of 65 lakh passenger journeys per day. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 81.87 lakh on August 8, 2025. A total of 12 metro lines of about 395 km with 289 stations are being operated by DMRC in Delhi and NCR at present.