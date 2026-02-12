Three New Corridors, 13 Stations: All About Magenta Line That Will Become Delhi Metro's Longest

Delhi Metro Phase V(A): The Delhi government has approved Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project, with a total estimated cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore. The decision was made during the Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who confirmed that her government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the project.

By approving three new corridors, the chief minister hopes to strengthen public transport infrastructure in the national capital. "Our government has approved three new Metro Phase V (A) corridors. These three corridors will be completed by 2028 at a cost of Rs 12,014 crore," the CM wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The expansion means that now the Magenta Line (Line-8) of the network would become the longest corridor of the Delhi Metro, with the highest number of interchange stations and underground stations.

"In the light of recently sanctioned Phase -V (A), corridor namely Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (Via Central Vista), the Indraprastha - Inderlok corridor of Phase -IV shall be implemented as an extension of Magenta Line," Delhi Metro confirmed.

हमारी सरकार ने मेट्रो फेज V (ए) के तीन नए कॉरिडोर को स्वीकृति दे दी है। 2028 तक ₹12,014 करोड़ की लागत से ये तीनों कॉरिडोर बनकर तैयार होंगे।



📍 आर. के. आश्रम मार्ग–इंद्रप्रस्थ कॉरिडोर

🚉 9 स्टेशन प्रस्तावित

🚈 सेंट्रल विस्टा क्षेत्र से होकर गुजरेगा

— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 11, 2026

Details of the Three New Corridors

1) RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (via Central Vista): This corridor will be 9.91 km long and will have nine stations. It aims to provide direct connectivity between Delhi's administrative, cultural, and historical areas and the metro network.

The corridor will start at RK Ashram Marg and pass through Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial, High Court, and Bharat Mandapam before reaching Indraprastha. Approximately 60,000 employees and nearly 2 lakh passengers are expected to benefit daily.

2) Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj: This corridor will cover a distance of 3.9 km and is expected to have three stations. It will improve metro connectivity in South and South-East Delhi.

3) Aerocity to Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1: Stretching over 2.26 km, this corridor will have one station and will provide direct metro connectivity to Terminal 1 of the airport.

The project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "7-C Vision" for mobility, focusing on common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, and cutting-edge transportation.