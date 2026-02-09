Russian Woman's Review Of Delhi Metro's Ladies' Coach Goes Viral: "I Am Surprised"

A Russian tourist recently shared her experience in the Delhi Metro's women-only coach, noting that it was potentially better than the Moscow subway and expressing surprise at the driverless trains. Her video, which went viral, highlighted the unique front-view perspective from the first carriage. In the video, the woman is seen standing at the front of the women's coach while travelling on the Delhi Metro, offering a unique point of view of the journey. She expresses surprise at the experience, noting that the metro in India operates without a driver. "Today we test the women's carriage. I do not know how, but the subway in India drives without a driver," she says in the video.

During the ride, she also briefly draws attention to a man who appears to have mistakenly entered the women's coach.

"So, I discovered that the New Delhi metro is no worse than the metro in Moscow (or maybe even better). I'm surprised," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video received an array of responses online. While several viewers appreciated her perspective and praised the metro system, others advised her to stay cautious while traveling in Delhi and using public transport.

One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing this POV of the front view from the train. We men, unfortunately, can't experience this in real life because of the women's coach."

Another commented, "Lots of foreigners share their experiences that the Delhi Metro is far better than the NYC, London, and Toronto metros in terms of cleanliness, speed, and execution."

Earlier, another foreign national went viral on social media after he praised the Delhi Metro, stating it might be better than the London Underground transit system. In an Instagram video, Rory Porter expressed surprise at the Delhi Metro's efficiency, cleanliness, and modern infrastructure, which is regarded as the lifeline for Delhiites.

Porter, who has travelled to India twice, explained that he had to go through a security check, putting his bag through the X-ray machine, just as one would at the airport, before being allowed on the platform. "Okay, just Rs 43 (0.35 pounds) for a half-hour journey. So very, very cheap. Probably, one of the cheapest train or metros I have been on in the world," Porter highlighted, pointing towards the modern-looking metro coaches.