Russian Woman Living In India Clears 6 Myths About The Country, Internet Reacts

A Russian woman living in India has gained significant attention on social media for sharing her experience of living in India. In an Instagram video, the woman named Kseniia Shakirzianova debunked common myths and addressed several misconceptions, showcasing her life in India over the past three years. "So I have been living in India [for] around 3 years, and let me clear a few myths," Shakirzianova said while eating a sandwich in a car. The video gained significant traction with more than 67K views and over 2000 likes.

Myths Vs Reality

1. Shakirzianova dismissed the idea that the Indian sun drastically changes foreigners, saying she still hasn't gotten a tan, even though everyone said that the Indian sun would "burn" her.

2. She clarified that she didn't gain weight from Indian food, despite warnings about its oily nature.

Watch the video here:

3. She also revealed that she hasn't ridden a bike even once, even as a passenger.

4. She joked about not wearing a sari every day, saying "Shocking? I know".

5. Shakirzianova said she didn't become "spirituality-enlightened" and didn't disappear into retreats.

6. She said she definitely doesn't drink masala chai "five times a day".

"India didn't turn me into a stereotype. It just stayed in India, and I stayed me," she said at the end of the video.

Social Media Reaction

"Haha! Thanks for the honesty!" one user said in the comment section.

"It's nice to see someone from another country interested in Indian culture," another added.

"You sound like a normal indian women who takes good care of their skin.. indian women wear sari very rarely nowadays...so I think you are living a modern Indian lifestyle," a third wrote.