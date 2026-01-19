Startup Founder Compares Quality Of Life In India Versus Abroad, Sparks Debate

A recent post by Alok Jain, who is the founder of Weekend Investing, has sparked a heated debate on social media, with users weighing in on the quality of life in India versus abroad. "If you have the means in India to live well, there is no place better," Jain wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as he acknowledged the country's shortcomings.

He also mentioned the positives for those who can afford a comfortable lifestyle. "Yes, there are issues, but there are significant positives as well. Every place has some issues," he said.

"But if you don't have that minimum set up in place and are struggling here, overseas is perhaps a good option also where the basics can get taken care of if you work hard," he added. "There is no right or wrong answer and the world is not fair. That is a given."

Jain's post, which garnered mixed reactions, highlights the need for financial stability to have a quality of life in India. Some users agree with Jain, citing India's cultural richness. Meanwhile, others disagree, pointing to everyday challenges like poor infrastructure and pollution. The post was viewed 198,100 times and had over one thousand likes. Dozens commented on the post, expressing their opinions.

"All of this argument held good till our air, water & land was not polluted. No money & means can compensate for that," one user wrote in the comment section.

"As someone who has spent good #years outside i will fully agree to that. Grass always looks green on other side but it comes with riders. You miss most of good/bad times that matter to your soul. Your kids get raised in isolation. They becomes like gora over time (shutting door on your face). Racial slurs will be increasing over time. Eventual goal should be to experience other side of life (plus save something if you can ) and come back #Home," another user added their thought on the discussion.

"Balanced take. India can be amazing when you have stability and support but it can also be tough if you are starting from scratch. at the end, it's about choosing the path that gives you the best chance to grow and live well," a third added.