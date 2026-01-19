Watch: US-Based Life Coach Warns Of Psychological Impact Of AI-driven Job Losses

Tony Robbins, a famous author and life coach, has sounded the alarm on the potential psychological impact of AI-driven job losses. While speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Robbins warned that the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence poses a serious threat to society. According to him, such a scenario could potentially lead to mass psychological crisis and identity loss.

Host Steven Bartlett asked Robbins to give his opinion on the "most consequential" thing humanity should be discussing in today's day and age.

"I think it's AI, but it's not just AI, it's nanotechnology. It's how technology, the rapid change in technology, and if you don't believe it's going to destroy humanity, and it's going to liberate us from a lot of labor, if you believe that, the ones that promote that concept," he answered.

Robbins highlighted that AI and nanotechnology will lead to large-scale job displacement, which might lead to a sense of purposelessness. He emphasised that financial support alone, such as Universal Basic Income (UBI), won't address the deeper psychological consequences of job loss.

"Jobs are meaning It's not the only form of meaning, but it's meaning. It's like you talk about, well, we'll give people UBI, and okay, I think you might have to because the change is going to happen so rapidly."

"That's suffering at the highest level. Not just financial suffering, emotional suffering, loss of identity. If I am a coder, I am a truck driver, and I lose who I am."

Robbins has been spreading awareness about the psychological impact of AI-driven job losses and how to mitigate the effects. He has also been selected for a federal advisory committee to focus on the mental health implications of technological disruption.

Some Warning Signs Of AI

-A report by McKinsey stated that 14% of employees (375 million workers) globally will have been forced to change their careers because of AI by 2030.

-According to a 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence survey, workforces would be cut by an average of 3% by 2030 at the latest. The survey was based on 93 major banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

-A PwC report found that around 75% of CEOs think generative AI will significantly change their business within the next three years.