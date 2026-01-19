"Needed New Hip": Piers Morgan Shares Health Update From Hospital After Nasty Fall

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has been hospitalised after suffering a nasty fall at a London hotel restaurant, resulting in a fractured femur that required a hip replacement. He shared his health update on Instagram, posting two pictures - a selfie that shows him in the hospital with a thumbs-up, showcasing his trademark humour, and the other one is an X-ray of his hip with a visible fracture.

In the post titled "BREAKING NEWS", the 60-year-old shared all the details of the accident, saying he tripped on a small step in a London hotel restaurant. He wrote that he "fell like a sack of spuds" and "fractured neck of femur". It was so bad that he needed a new hip.

Currently, he is recovering in the hospital, and will need crutches for six weeks and is advised to avoid long-haul travel for 12 weeks.

To conclude his post in typical Morgan style, he joked, "I blame Donald Trump" for the accident, referencing his complicated history with the former US President.

See the post here:

Fans Send Get Well Soon Wishes

Fellow celebrities and fans have flooded his social media with well-wishes, including Emily Maitlis, Eamonn Holmes, and Fred Sirieix. Some cricketers have also wished him a speedy recovery. "Bloody hell mate! Wishing you a quick recovery," former Australian pacer Brett Lee wrote in the comment section.

"Recovering just in time for cricket season in the UK! Heal up fast!" Dale Steyn, a former legendary South African cricketer, wrote.

"Speedy recovery legend," former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wrote.