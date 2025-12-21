NRI Returns After 7 Years, Amazed by India's Rapid Transformation: "Digital Payments Are Everywhere"

A Reddit user recently shared his astonishment at India's rapid development after spending seven years abroad. The NRI, who is back in the country now, noted how much has changed in less than a decade. According to his post, the user has been living and working in Europe. Because his family frequently visited him there, he rarely returned to India during that time. As a result, he hadn't witnessed the country's evolution firsthand.

Upon moving back a few months ago, the user said he was taken aback by the visible and significant changes across various aspects of life in India. One of the most noticeable changes the user observed was the widespread adoption of digital payments. He noted that cash transactions have become rare, with most people opting for UPI or card-based payments. Another shift was the increased presence of people across all age groups on social media platforms, from young children to the elderly. He also remarked on evolving fashion trends, particularly among women. Western-style clothing, including more open and modern outfits.

The NRI observed a significant surge in the number of vehicles on Indian roads over the past seven years, stating that cars now seem to be everywhere.

"Everyone is on social media now from small kids to elderly people. Digital payments are everywhere; hardly anyone uses cash. People have started dressing more like in the West, with girls especially wearing open, modern outfits. Many are quite open to casual hoo kups. Almost everyone has a high end smartphone. There are cars everywhere, and even in tier-2 towns I see people owning proper sports bikes," he wrote.

See the post here:

His reflections sparked a debate in the comments section, with users chiming in to share similar observations about India's rapid pace of change in recent years. However, many also highlighted that such rapid changes have also brought along new challenges, including environmental concerns, overcrowding, and growing socio-economic disparities.

One user wrote, "OP seems immune to the unsustainable pollution and the chaos caused by unplanned growth of cities. India has grown along with the world but the system that's running India is broken and dated, the result is why our cities look dilapidated and in constant decay."

Another said, "Digital payments are great but it's not a life changing event, the tech has been available since late 1980s. Yes, I'm glad we built a home grown payment system but is that more important than things that actually affect your life like clean water, air, and better planned cities/living spaces?"