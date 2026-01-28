'Missing The Authenticity': NRI Man Calls US 'Boring' After Bengaluru Vacation

An NRI man who recently returned to the US from a vacation in Bengaluru has revealed that he was questioning living in America due to his 'boring life'. In a social media post, the Jersey City man contrasted the two worlds, noting that while life in India felt vibrant and joyful, the American experience often felt hollow due to a lack of genuine social connection.

"I'm 36, M and living in Jersey City for eight years. Just came back from vacation in Bangalore, India and missing all the authenticity and authentic friends," the user wrote on Reddit.

The man said his visit to Bengaluru reminded him of how conversations in India often involved open discussion and banter, which was not the case in the US.

"In India, you meet friends and talk about real world over drinks and in a group. Here, it's usually people talking about work, money and immigration. Everyone talks very professionally without banter."

'Have Seen This Problem'

The post received several responses from social media users, many of whom shared different views based on their own experiences living abroad.

"Just seems like you haven't tried to meet the right type of people through activities, groups and more. Are you just sticking with your Indian community or are you branching out and trying to make new friends, etc.? I've seen this problem with a lot of my friends who've moved from India," said one user, while another added: "Why go to the USA then? Come back."

A third commented: "It's high time people accept that western society is not some utopia and a ladder of heaven that you cannot question. Sure lots of things work and there is some peace and better infrastructure but what about the basics - good food, weather and a sense of vibrancy and society that is also necessary to live a full life."