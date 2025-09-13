Indian Tourist Shocked By Germany's 'Fancy <i>Naali</i>', Video Goes Viral

An Indian woman's light-hearted observation in Germany has gone viral, sparking a lively online discussion about cultural differences. Content creator Purkhaa, visiting Freiburg, shared a video of the city's centuries-old street runnels, known locally as the Bachle. In her clip, she compared them to roadside drains in India, calling it a "culture shock". Speaking in Hindi, she asked, "What do you think this is? A drain? In Germany, it is called a Bachle. People sit with their feet dipped in it and relax."

The video was posted with a witty caption: "In India we call it naali; in Germany they call it Bachle! Culture shock 101: what I used to jump over back home, people here dip their feet into (and kids sail paper boats in)."

Historically, Freiburg's Bachle were designed centuries ago for water supply and fire safety. Today, they are considered a charming part of the city's old town, often used by children to float toy boats or by visitors to cool their feet.

The video, which has been viewed over 900,000 times, amused many social media users. While some found the comparison humorous, others appreciated how everyday objects can carry different meanings across cultures.

"Such a beautiful vibe, clear water access to everyone, not sewage but fresh water running through Backley, and in the evening time you dip your legs and have coffee with friends," commented a user.

"Why do I feel so hurt? People and agencies here have no sense of empathy towards cleanliness. All good humans deserve such a happy environment," wrote another user.

"Hey, what are you talking about, madam... "People have houses here in India in such a 'bachle'," commented a user.