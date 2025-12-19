Germany's Bizarre Trend Of Training Imaginary Dogs Has The Internet Doing A Facepalm: "World's Getting Crazier"

New lifestyle and social trends emerge almost daily, whether online or in real life. Some are amusing, others thought-provoking, and a few downright cringe-worthy. But a new trend gaining traction in Germany has left the internet baffled for its sheer oddity. Called 'hobby dogging,' this trend involves participants simulating walking, training, and completing agility courses with imaginary dogs. While it may sound absurd to many, participants claim it brings them joy, freedom, and a sense of community. Despite being labelled bizarre by most observers, the trend continues to grow, sparking both curiosity and criticism online.

The trend has garnered millions of views on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, drawing a mix of fascination and ridicule. While some psychologists suggest it serves a therapeutic purpose for loneliness or stress relief, many online users have mocked the activity as absurd.

One user joked, "I took the dog's harness off and now I can't find him," while another wrote, "The world is getting crazier and crazier."

A third said, " I can't believe this German trend called ‘hobby dogging' is actually a real thing: adults pretending to have an imaginary dog."

What even is this trend?

The trend's roots are in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany, where 65-year-old dog trainer Barbara Gerlinger started 'hobby dogging', South China Morning Post reported. Gerlinger is unbothered by the ridicule, focusing on her structured courses instead. Her setup includes cones, obstacles, and a dash of creativity - all for the imaginary pups. She's serious about her work, and her courses are legit, or as legit as they can be for invisible dogs.

She encourages participants to jump over small poles while attached to reinforced leashes, mimicking real dog training. They gesture at their feet and reach into their pockets as if offering invisible treats, fully immersed in the act. The illusion is so vivid, it's almost possible to imagine the panting of an unseen dog.

Gerlinger crafted the special leashes herself, designed to give the impression of walking an invisible pet. While she acknowledges it may seem odd to some, she sees it as just another expression in a world that's already full of eccentricities.

'Hobby dogging' was born from a casual joke at a local clubhouse, but it stuck with Gerlinger. Her take is that the issue's never the dog - it's the person holding the leash. It's about mental training, focus, and concentration. Gerlinger points out that with imaginary dogs, people are less distracted and more in tune with themselves - their posture, voice, and body tension. In a way, it's self-training in disguise. "It's quite exhausting to concentrate for 20 minutes on something that isn't there," she said.

For Gerlinger, hobby dogging's a valuable prep tool for dog handlers - a practice run before real dogs join the course. Anette Hilkert, another participant, finds it practical too. She walks an empty leash and harness, rehearsing with 'Chantal' to get things smooth for when her actual dog, Mottchen, is on the leash.