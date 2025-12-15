How To Make It In Germany: Ambassador Shares Key Tips For Job Seekers

Are you considering moving to Germany in search of a job? It might be that you already have secured opportunity card but to know how to land your first job at the earliest. Here are some key tips shared by D Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, for Indian professionals planning to begin their careers in Germany.



Moving to a new country can be exciting, but adapting to a new culture, learning a new language and navigating the job market can quickly become overwhelming. Addressing these challenges, the German Ambassador has shared practical, on-ground advice aimed at helping job seekers make a smoother and faster transition into the German workforce.

Start Your Job Hunt Before Leaving India

For candidates travelling to Germany on the Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card), Ambassador Ackermann strongly advised starting the job search while still in India. He recommended using the official portal make-it-in-germany.com, which serves as a comprehensive resource for international professionals.

The website allows candidates to explore job openings under sections such as Working in Germany, Professions in Demand, Finding a Job, and Job Listings. It also provides verified information on vocational training, higher education options, visa and residence permits, and practical guidance on living in Germany. Starting early, he said, helps candidates make better use of their time once they arrive.

Avoid AI-Generated or Copied Applications

In a clear warning to applicants, the Ambassador cautioned against submitting AI-generated or copied CVs and cover letters. According to him, German recruiters are quick to recognise generic content.

"German employers value authenticity and precision, and it is very easy to spot the typical, generic style of AI-generated cover letters," Ackermann said.

He stressed that punctuality, professionalism and clear communication are essential workplace values in Germany.

He advised applicants to follow the correct CV format and write focused, role-specific cover letters that clearly explain why they are suitable for the position.

Use Only Official And Trusted Sources

The Ambassador also urged job seekers to rely strictly on official government portals and trusted resources while applying for jobs, warning that unofficial platforms can expose candidates to fraud and scams.

Sharing a broader message for those planning to move abroad, Ackermann said: "Remember, you are not just finding a job, you are building a new life. That is a challenge sometimes, but also something to be proud of. There will be setbacks, no doubt, but do thorough research, try again, and most of all, do not give up. I hope you can make it in Germany."

With Germany actively seeking skilled professionals across sectors, these tips could prove crucial for first-time applicants hoping to secure their jobs in a new country.