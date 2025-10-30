Indian Founder Accuses Amazon Delivery Driver Of Unprofessional Behaviour: "Comes To My Office, Heckles Me"

Shardul Lavekar, the CEO and founder of 100x.bot, shared his experience of ordering an Apple iMac from Amazon, which apparently turned out to be a nightmare for him. He accused a delivery person, identified as Laddu Tabrez, of unprofessional behaviour and causing significant disruptions to his business's operations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lavekar shared a video of the delivery person, claiming that he asked him to wait till he "gathers a few more goons". Lavekar requested that the police take action.

According to the founder, the driver refused to leave the iMac with security staff on a Saturday, citing no valid reason. He later returned on a weekday and caused a scene.

"The delivery guy never showed up. My order is marked returned. I place the order again. My order is marked returned again. I call the delivery guy," he wrote in the post. "Laddu Tabrez is the delivery guy name. Comes to my office, heckles me, and threatens to do whatever. Says that my imac is gone forever now. Police can't do anything."

In response, Bengaluru City Police said, "Your complaint has been forwarded to concerned for necessary action in this regard."

"We never intend to cater such an experience from our delivery associate. Kindly reach out to our support team," Amazon Help wrote in the comment section.

See the post here:

@amazonIN ordered iMac from you. The delivery guy never showed up. My order is marked returned. I place the order again. My order is marked returned again. I call the delivery guy. Laddu Tabrez is the delivery guy name.



Comes to my office, heckles me, and threatens to do… pic.twitter.com/u2BhvMpxrU — Shardul Lavekar (@shardullavekar) December 16, 2025

Lavekar claimed that Tabrez's actions resulted in the delayed delivery of the device, forcing the business to re-order the item and causing significant productivity losses. When confronted, Tabrez reportedly told the customer to "forget about it" and refused to hand over the device.