Imagine Getting 100 Amazon Packages You Didn't Order, This US Family Did

A family in Washington, DC has been receiving a flood of Amazon packages, more than 100 over the last six months, all mistakenly addressed to their home instead of a nearby hotel, according to NBC4 Washington.

The resident, identified only as Brittany, suspects that guests staying at the Arlo Hotel, located about a mile away, are accidentally selecting her home address when placing orders online. According to Brittany, her address appears before the hotel's in Amazon's suggested delivery list, leading to repeated mix-ups.

Despite contacting Amazon and the hotel, the delivery confusion continues, leaving the family overwhelmed with items they never ordered.

"We've received everything from cat food to vitamin supplements to even a chainsaw," Brittany told NBC4 Washington. "Luckily, that guest came to pick it up, but we did not ask questions. Nor did we answer the door."

Brittany said she believes guests at the Arlo are entering the hotel's address when they order from Amazon and then inadvertently clicking her address, which appears before the hotel's address in the option list. There's only a one-letter difference between the addresses.

"Unfortunately, it's been a lot of late nights, like after 8 p.m., where folks are coming and knocking on our door, which is pretty tough when you have a kid," Brittany said.

The family has reached out to both Amazon and the Arlo to try to figure out what's going on and how they can finally stop hotel guests from mistaking the addresses.

Earlier this year, a woman from San Jose, California, reported a similar issue. In July, she said her home had been overwhelmed by hundreds of unwanted Amazon deliveries over the past year, each containing a fake-leather car seat cover from the Etkin brand, sold by the Chinese seller Liusandedian.