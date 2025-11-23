Manager Asks Employee To Work From Hospital During Wife's Labour: "I Felt Completely Helpless"

A recent post on Reddit has sparked debate about workplace boundaries and employee rights after a man claimed that his manager asked him to work from the hospital while his wife was in labour.

The employee had informed his manager about his wife's hospitalisation and requested two days of leave, but he was asked to delay his leave or work from the hospital instead.

The manager's response, "You won't have to do anything anyway," has been widely criticised as insensitive.

The post on r/IndianWorkplace subreddit received significant traction with thousands of views and more than 1,000 upvotes.

See the post here:

"Writing on Reddit as I don't know what else to do. My wife was admitted to the hospital for the delivery of our first child. I informed my manager and requested just two days of leave. Instead of basic empathy, I got told to delay my leave, asked if my parents can 'manage,' and even told to work from the hospital," he wrote.

"I felt completely helpless during that chat. At a time when I should be focusing on my wife and my newborn, I was stuck justifying why I can't sit with my laptop in a hospital room."

The incident highlights the challenges employees face in balancing work and personal life.

"The worst part? I can't quit. I already have a kid and growing responsibilities. And with the way things are in my company, I'm genuinely scared of getting fired if I push back too much," he wrote.

"I don't know why Indian managers still think employees shouldn't have personal lives - even during something as major as childbirth."

Social media reaction

While commenting on the post, many Reddit users condemned the manager's behaviour, urging the employee to prioritise his family.

"There will always be work. If you have leaves saved up ignore your manager and be with your wife and newborn," one user wrote.

"Consequences will always be there, no matter what choice you make. So choose the ones you'll regret less, in the long run," said another user.

"You need to set boundaries. Why are they instructing you on how should things at your home be managed? Are you doing slavery?" a third user asked, further saying, "Reply 'that won't be possible due to personal reasons , my wife and child, both need me at this crucial time of life and I'd like to think about work once we get through with the delivery and initial days. Thank you for your understanding'."