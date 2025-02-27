Boss Asks Employee With Rs 3.8 Lakh Salary To Work 12-Hour Shift, Internet Reacts

A Reddit user ignited a conversation about workplace exploitation and employee rights in India after sharing a screenshot of a message from his manager. As per the post, the user's manager wanted him to work 12-hour shifts for a meagre base salary of Rs 3.8 lakh per annum (LPA). The post went viral, sparking a heated online debate about workplace exploitation and the need for better employee protections in India.

"Today manager posted this on the telegram group when I refused to work for 12 hrs with a basic pay of 3.8lpm l.. Any suggestions on what to do pls," the post read.

The screenshot, which was originally in Hindi, revealed the manager's stern message, bluntly demanding that the employee work extended hours, specifically stating, "I need day and night support till the 25th, so no one should miss the office. If anyone has an issue, inform me now and call me—I will listen to all problems and resolve them. If there is any gap in work, I will not entertain anyone.”

The manager added, "There should be no gaps in work. If anyone feels too much pressure, they can talk to Batra Sir and request a team change."

See the post here:

The post quickly garnered a flurry of outraged responses, with many labelling the manager as "insufferable" and "rude." Others advised the Reddit user to quit the job, citing unacceptable working conditions. Some commenters suggested a more assertive approach, urging the employee to log out on time regardless of the manager's demands. Meanwhile, others were distracted by the fact that the company used Telegram for official communication.

One user said, "Say sure sir and log out at 6 pm daily. The next day if he asks say yes to it sir and do the same. Repeat without any guilt or shame."

Another commented, "If you don't have financial responsibilities, Leave right now. If not, Find a better job, depends on what you do but try your best to be good at it." A third said, "I've never seen Telegram being used as a communication channel in a professional setting."

A fourth added, "If he doesn't want any gap then he can hire more people or pay you guys more. Bro, in my opinion, you should work for some extra hours and start complaining that you're getting health issues and also start asking him for sick leaves."