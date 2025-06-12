Triptii Dimri's Old Advert Of Gas Oven Maker Goes Viral Amid Deepika-Vanga Row

Triptii Dimri's clippings from old auditions and advertisements, somehow, manage to make it to the headlines. After she replaced Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, another old advert of Triptii has been doing the rounds on social media. This time, it's an advert of gas oven maker.

What's Happening

A Reddit user shared Triptii's image with the caption, "Pehchan kaun? Found this on my bati oven box. Never paid attention to the girl on the cover till my husband pointed it out. This thing is almost 6 years old, wonder when this ad was shot."

The post drew diverse reactions from Reddit users.

A section of the users pointed out that the picture is a stock image. "This ad was shot 8-9 years ago as part of stock model photography," wrote a user.

Commenting on Triptii's meteoric rise, a user wrote, "From endorsing Hotlite tandoori oven to becoming unexpected national crush & one of the most sought after BW actresses Tripti indeed came a long way."

Another user wrote, "Aww she worked hard for where she's is today!! Such an inspiration! Love her!"

Another comment read, "She has come up the hard way. Whoever bad mouths her for trivial reasons, is just jealous."

Triptii's Career

Triptii Dimri made a quiet debut in Laila Majnu (2018). Later, she proved her acting calibre in films like Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022). Triptii earned the tag of national crush with her cameo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor drew flak as well as made her an overnight sensation.

In the last couple of months, she was seen in films like Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Voh Wala Video.

In A Nutshell

Triptii Dimri is in news after she replaced Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Amid the controversy, the actress's old clip of an advert created a buzz on social media.