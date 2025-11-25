"Gen Z Is Straightforward": Delhi Employee's Blunt Leave Text Amid Toxic Air Goes Viral

A recent social media post by entrepreneur Swapnil Srivastav has sparked discussion online about the no-nonsense communication style of Gen Z in the workplace.Srivastav, founder of Kidbea, a sustainable kidswear brand, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from one of his Gen Z employees who bluntly informed him about taking a day off due to the hazardous air quality in Delhi. The city has been experiencing "severe" pollution levels, affecting daily life and health.

Amid severe Delhi pollution, I received an order from my employee today.

GenZ is really straightforward! pic.twitter.com/eb1R7Msd89 — Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) November 24, 2025

The employee's message was brief and direct: "I won't be able to work today, my eyes are burning." Srivastav captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter), noting the clarity and boldness with which younger employees communicate, especially in informal setups.

The post has since gained traction online, with users reflecting on the generational shift in workplace etiquette-moving away from overly formal leave requests to more straightforward, transparent communication. Users reacted with a mix of humour and support to the viral post.

One user shared a similar experience, saying, "My Alpha Gen Z direct report texted me that he broke up with his girlfriend and needed time to recover. I gave him a week of paid leave. He returned next week saying they made up-just imagine the reconciliatory power a boss can have."

Another user predicted a surge in such leave requests, noting, "I spent a few days in Pune last week and developed a sore throat. It didn't feel like a regular cold. I'm only now recovering after returning to my small town."

A third user appreciated the Gen Z style, commenting, "Love how straightforward they are-no drama, no excuses, just honesty. Exactly how it should be."