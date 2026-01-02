To Battle Pollution, Delhi Plans To Allow Private EVs To Operate As Cabs

Delhi is preparing a major overhaul of how people commute as rising pollution levels continue to plague the capital. From allowing privately owned electric vehicles to operate as taxis to launching shared ride services and airport shuttles, the latest plan aims to cut the number of vehicles on the road, a key contributor to toxic air.

The roadmap emerged from a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with automobile manufacturers and ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. The message was blunt: Without fewer vehicles on the road, pollution control will remain out of reach.

"Effective and sustainable control of pollution in Delhi is possible only by reducing the number of vehicles on the roads," Gupta told the companies, stressing that transport firms must actively support the effort.

Private EVs as Taxis: What's Changing

In a first for the city, the Delhi government has agreed, in principle, to allow privately owned electric vehicles to operate as shared taxis. This would require amendments to existing rules, which the government said will be made.

Aggregator companies said they are ready to onboard private EVs, and even BS-VI vehicles, provided regulatory changes are notified. The chief minister assured them that the government would put a mechanism in place while insisting that passenger safety norms must be strictly followed.

Shared Rides and Women-Driven Taxis

Ride-hailing companies also committed to rolling out shared taxi services within a month. Alongside this, taxis driven by women drivers are expected to be introduced, a move the government sees as both a safety and employment push.

Gupta said flexibility in rules would be offered to encourage EV adoption, but added that companies must also pass on benefits to commuters. "If people don't find EV services affordable and attractive, the shift won't happen," officials quoted her as saying.

Airport, Ring Road Shuttles

To reduce the number of private cars entering key corridors, the government has asked aggregators to explore shuttle services on the Ring Road and to and from the airport. Pilot projects may be launched to test feasibility.

Automobile manufacturers flagged the need for faster expansion of EV infrastructure, particularly charging stations. In response, the chief minister said the government is ready to provide land for charging stations, but pushed companies to explore solar-powered charging as well.

She also highlighted battery disposal as a growing concern. "Battery waste cannot become the next pollution problem," she said, asking companies to take responsibility for managing it.

Officials said Delhi's peak electricity demand and vehicle numbers are both rising steadily, making transport emissions a growing challenge. Gupta underlined that pollution control would require sustained effort, not temporary measures.

"This is not just an administrative task. It is linked to public health and future generations," she said, reiterating that vehicles remain one of Delhi's biggest pollution sources.