Scottish Woman Faked Pregnancy, Pretended To Give Birth To Plastic Doll, Then Said Baby "Died"

Kira Cousins, a 22-year-old woman from Airdrie, Scotland, has sparked outrage and shock in her community after faking a pregnancy and pretending to give birth to a plastic doll named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce, Express reported.

Kira wore a prosthetic baby bump and faked the entire pregnancy, complete with fake baby scans, hospital visits and even gender reveal party.

Friends and family were left stunned after Kira's mother discovered the doll in her bedroom and revealed the shocking truth to the family.

The family earlier believed that the pregnancy was real and even bought expensive gifts.

Kira has since addressed the scandal on social media, claiming she didn't know how to stop the act once it started. The incident has sparked widespread discussion and, with many calling for Kira to seek mental help.

As per the report, she shared a statement on TikTok, writing: "In my own words let's set this straight. I was in bed when my mother came into my room and found it to be a doll."

"Prior to this, I had been keeping myself away from literally everyone. The next thing I know, I was confronted by all the family. Don't for one minute think they let me away with this, they haven't."

"And none of them knew. Neither did the dad and his family."

As per the report, Kira's friend Neave McRobert people suspected that something was wrong when no one had heard the "baby" cry. Kira was also refusing to let anyone touch her, saying that the baby was unwell and had recently visited a hospital.

"I noticed Kira had deleted every picture and video of Bonnie-Leigh from our chats. I asked her why and she ignored me. I then asked the baby's dad 'Is this a doll?' and he said, 'Yes, it's a doll,'" McRobert said in a video statement filmed on 16 October.

"She even went to the extreme of texting him, saying, 'Bonnie-Leigh died'."

"I can't imagine how he must feel right now and everyone else who has been lied to for months and months. Everybody believed her. She had a gender reveal, she posted scan photos and even said the baby had a hole in its heart. Then she texted me saying the baby was born. We were all so happy," McRobert added.