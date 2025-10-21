American Airlines Pilots Make Emergency Landing Believing Someone Was Breaking Into Cockpit

In a shocking incident, an American Airlines flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was forced to make an emergency landing in Nebraska on Monday night after the pilots thought they heard someone was trying to break into the cockpit, the New York Post reported.

The pilots lost communication with the flight attendants and heard knocking on the cockpit door, mistakenly fearing a potential security threat.

The pilots could only hear static sound over the intercom. When the crew members started to bang on the door of the cockpit, the pilots thought someone was trying to hijack the plane.

In panic, the pilots turned flight 6469 and returned to Omaha Airport in less than 40 minutes after departing for Los Angeles.

"SkyWest Flight 6569 landed safely after returning to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, around 7:45 p.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 20, after declaring an emergency when the pilot could not contact the cabin crew," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"After landing, it was determined there was a problem with the inter-phone system and the flight crew was knocking on the cockpit door."

As per media reports, the captain of the plane apologised to the passengers after the diversion. "We weren't sure if something was going on with the airplane, so that's why we're coming back here. It's gonna be a little bit [of time]. We have to figure out what's going on," the caption said.

