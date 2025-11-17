Advertisement
Air Force Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing Near UP's Bareilly

The chopper, an Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, landed safely, said officials.

Read Time: 1 min
Air Force Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing Near UP's Bareilly

An Indian Air Force chopper, while on a routine training mission, made a precautionary landing near Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh following a technical snag on Monday afternoon.

The chopper, an Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, landed safely, said officials. 

No damage or injury was reported on ground, the official said.

The chopper's typical capacity is around 12-14 people, and it is used in both military and civilian missions.
 

Dhruv, Air Force Chopper, Emergency Landing
NDTV News
