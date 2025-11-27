Fumes In Deck And Cabin Force American Airlines Flight To Divert, Five Hospitalised

An American Airlines flight from Orlando to Phoenix was diverted to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on November 23 (Sunday) after crew members reported "fumes" in the flight deck and cabin," The New York Post reported.

An investigation into this matter has been launched by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US-based agency that regulates all aspects of civil aviation in the country.

"American Airlines Flight 2118 landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston around 7:10 p.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 23, after the crew reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin," the FAA wrote on its website.

The Arbus A321 had departed Orlando International Airport and was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the FAA added.

Five people, including four flight attendants and one passenger, were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, the report stated, citing American Airlines.

In a statement to Fox Houston, the airline said, "American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power... following reports of an odor on board." It praised the crew members for their "professionalism".

While speaking to The Independent, a spokesperson with the Houston Fire Department said that they were advised of fumes but "received no reports of smoke". The fire officials further added that they hadn't "received any updates" on those who were hospitalised.

What is happening?

This is not an isolated incident. A similar case happened in late June, when multiple passengers and crew on an American Airlines flight were hospitalised because of "inhalation symptoms". They had apparently encountered a mysterious "odour".

Such incidents can happen because of a lot of reasons, such as engine oil, hydraulic fluid, or other contaminants seeping into the cabin's bleed-air system. Meanwhile, the airline industry is working to better understand the issue and prevent these incidents.