Viral Video On "Most Indian Place In America" Draws Sharp Reaction From Internet

An influencer, famous as Pigeon Vizion, shared a video to show a region, claiming it to be the "most Indian place in America". In a video posted on Instagram, he showed several eateries, including Indian Masala, Urban Tadka, Pakora Indian Eatery, and more.

"Dallas Texas is the most Indian place in America," the influencer said in the video. Although it's not confirmed that the area is the same as what he claims, one user pointed out that it is "Not Dallas, but Irving, Tx".

See the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video, which was posted across platforms, went viral and sparked debate. It gained huge traction with more than 32,000 likes and over 2,500 comments just on Instagram. The majority of users schooled the influencer for singling out a community, and they praised Indians and their behaviour.

"The Indian people are some of the nicest people in and around Dallas. Big W for US," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Every major city has a little Italy too and a China town, a Latin neighborhood, Brazilian spots, maybe a Japan town, the list goes on. Ppl just aren't used to Indian spots so u get all this "fear of takeover" rhetoric," another wrote.

"Indians only represent 1% of the U.S. population but their average household income is almost twice the average U.S. household income. They spend. They pay taxes. It helps the economy yet haters gonna hate," a third wrote.

"Bro goes to Indian food place and complains about there only being Indians," another wrote with a sarcastic comment.