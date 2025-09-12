CCTV Shows Motel Staff Chase, Behead Indian Man In Front Of Wife, Teen Son

An Indian man from Karnataka was brutally beheaded by a Cuban immigrant with a violent criminal history-recently released from custody-at a motel in Dallas, Texas. Fifty-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, who managed the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of Downtown, was repeatedly assaulted with a machete by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, who worked there.

CCTV footage from the motel has gone viral, in which the accused, in a white shirt, can be seen chasing Nagamallaiah with a machete in the motel corridor. Nagamallaiah's pleas for help alerted his wife and 18-year-old son, who tried to intervene several times, but Cobos-Martinez pushed them away and continued the assault.

At one point, Nagamallaiah's son-- seen wearing a yellow shirt-- brings a baseball bat from somewhere. But by that time, the victim's body appears motionless.

Cobos-Martinez then takes out something from Nagamallaiah's pockets before again resuming the attack until the victim's head was removed from his body. When Nagamallaiah's wife tried to stop him, he could be seen getting aggressive towards her. At this point, Nagamallaiah's son drags his mother away from the scene.

Arrest Affidavit

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, has been arrested and is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

An arrest affidavit released by police on Thursday revealed that Cobos-Martinez was involved in an argument on Wednesday morning with the victim. A witness told police that she was cleaning a room with the accused when Nagamallaiah came to tell them about not using the washing machine, as it was broken.

The witness said the Cobos-Martinez became upset with Nagamallaiah for having the witness "translate the communication instead of speaking to [Cobos-Martinez] directly." He took out a machete from his person and started chasing Nagamallaiah.

Another witness told CBS Texas the accused chased the victim "from 108 all the way to the office. The man was trying to get into the office to tell his family."

Police said that after beheading Nagamallaiah, "the suspect then kicked his head twice into the parking lot and proceeded to pick it up and carry it to the dumpster and put it inside."

As Cobos-Martinez walked away from the scene, police said a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck arrived and saw Cobos-Martinez still carrying the machete and covered in blood. The DFR unit followed Cobos-Martinez until police officers were able to take him into custody.

India Reacts

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the death of Nagamallaiah and said it is following up on the matter closely.

"We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police," it said in a post on X.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” friends said.

“Bob's life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.” Friends, family, and the local Indian community are coming together to support his family.

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.