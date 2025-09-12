Indian Manager's Beheading In US: Documents Reveal Grisly Details

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, the 50-year-old Indian motel manager beheaded by his employee in Dallas, was attacked because the killer was upset that he did not speak directly to him and told another staff member to translate instructions.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness has told police that on Wednesday, an argument broke out between Nagamallaiah and a motel employee, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. The witness and Cobos-Martinez were cleaning a room when Nagamallaiah said Cobos-Martinez must not use a broken washing machine. According to the witness, Nagamallaiah asked her to translate his instructions instead of speaking directly to Cobos-Martinez, and this triggered him.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cobos-Martinez then left the room, got a machete, and hacked Nagamallaiah repeatedly.

Brutal Murder In Front Of Wife, Son

Visuals show Nagamallaiah running down the parking lot towards the front office as Cobos-Martinez chases him. The killer eventually caught up and kept striking Nagamallaiah. His wife and son came out of the front office and tried to protect him. Cobos-Martinez pushed them away and continued to hit Nagamallaiah. The woman could be heard screaming as the killer kept striking Nagamallaiah.

During the attack, Cobos-Martinez went through Nagamallaiah's pockets, taking his cell phone and key card. He then beheaded him. A gruesome video shows the killer kicking Nagamallaiah's head into the parking lot. He then picked it up and carried it to the dumpster. Covered in blood and still holding the machete, the murderer walked out. He was later taken into custody. Cobos-Martinez has admitted to the police that he used a machete to kill Nagamallaiah.

Accused Has Violent Crime Record

According to arrest records from Dallas County Jail, Cobos-Martinez is facing a charge of capital murder. He is a Cuban national, and his immigration status is currently on hold. He has earlier been convicted in California and has been arrested in Florida and Houston.

In 2017, Cobos-Martinez carjacked a woman in south Lake Tahoe while he was naked. A jury convicted him in 2023 and sentenced him to a year and a half in prison. In 2018, he was charged with an act of indecency and assault with a child.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has told Fox News that Cobos-Martinez was released from its custody on January 13, despite a removal order, due to "no significant likelihood for removal in the foreseeable future". At the time of the murder, he had an active warrant for a probation violation out of California.

Indian Consulate Responds

The Consulate General of India in Houston has condoled Nagamallaiah's death. "We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the consulate said in a post on X.