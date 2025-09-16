'If You Come...': US' Warning To "Illegal Aliens" After Indian's Beheading in Dallas

Yordanis Cobos Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented immigrant in the US, who is accused of killing an Indian motel manager in Dallas, Texas, last week, is now facing deportation. Condemning the beheading of Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said the gruesome tragedy could have been completely prevented if the previous Joe Biden administration had not allowed the illegal Cuban national to stay in America.

Taking to X, DHS said, "This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victim's head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration, since Cuba would not take him back."

The DHS used Martinez's example to justify the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on immigration and said, "This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries."

"President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT)," it added.

Chandra Nagamalliah's Beheading

On September 10, 37-year-old Martinez, an employee at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard in Dallas, fatally attacked the motel manager, Nagamallaiah, and decapitated him and then dumped his head in a trash bin. The accused was arrested and charged with capital murder and is presently being held in the Dallas County Jail.

The Trump team's reaction came a day after the President himself condemned the grisly killing and promised to prosecute the accused to "the fullest extent of the law" by charging him with "murder in the first degree." He also vowed to make "America safe again" and said his administration won't be "soft" on illegal "immigrant criminals".

Last week, a CCTV footage from the Downtown Suites motel went viral on social media, showing Martinez, who has a violent criminal history and was recently released from custody, repeatedly assaulting the motel manager, Nagamallaiah, with a machete in front of his wife and 18-year-old son.

The disturbing video showed Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing the attack on him until Nagamallaiah was decapitated. He then kicked the victim's head into the motel parking lot before picking it up and placing it in a dumpster.

On Friday, DHS announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has started the process of the attacker's "removal" from the country.