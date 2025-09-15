"Being Soft On Illegal Aliens Over": Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In US

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the grisly killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, the Indian man beheaded by an undocumented Cuban immigrant last week in Dallas, Texas. Trump promised to prosecute the accused to "the fullest extent of the law" by charging him with "murder in the first degree." He also vowed to make "America safe again" and said his administration won't be "soft" on illegal "immigrant criminals".

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

On September 10, 41-year-old Nagamallaiah was fatally attacked and decapitated at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard in Dallas. Thirty-seven-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was arrested and charged with capital murder. He is accused of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim's head in a trash bin.

Trump blamed the previous Biden administration for releasing the murder accused Martinez, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history, into the community.

"This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!" Trump added.

The Horrific Killing

Last week, a CCTV footage from the Downtown Suites motel went viral on social media, showing Martinez, who has a violent criminal history and was recently released from custody, repeatedly assaulting the motel manager, Nagamallaiah, with a machete in front of his wife and 18-year-old son.

The disturbing video showed Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing the attack on him until Nagamallaiah was decapitated. He then kicked the victim's head into the motel parking lot before picking it up and placing it in a dumpster.

On Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has started the process of the attacker's "removal" from the country.

In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughli also accused the Biden administration of allowing undocumented immigrants into the country.

"This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration," she added.

According to the DHS, Martinez was in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre until he was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13, 2025, under the Biden administration.