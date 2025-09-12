Indian Man Beheaded In US Motel After Argument Over Washing Machine

An Indian man was attacked with a machete and beheaded, allegedly after an argument with his employee at a motel in the US city of Dallas.

The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was arrested and has been charged with capital murder of his manager, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah.

A witness reportedly said she and Cobos-Martinez worked at the motel and were cleaning a room when Nagamallaiah approached and told the accused not to use the broken washing machine.

According to local media reports, she said Cobos-Martinez, 37, was upset because Nagamallaiah was speaking to her to translate communication instead of talking directly to him.

Cobos-Martinez then got a machete and stabbed Nagamallaiah multiple times. Nagamallaiah reportedly tried to run down the parking lot towards the front office, but was chased by the accused.

During the attack, Nagamallaiah's wife and son also walked out of the front office and tried to stop Cobos-Martinez, but he pushed them away.

The accused then cut the victim's head and kicked it. A video has gone viral showing Cobos-Martinez picking up the severed head and carrying it to the dumpster.

He was arrested as he was leaving the dumpster area, covered in blood, carrying the machete.

The Indian Consulate condoled the "tragic" death of Nagamallaiah and said he was "killed brutally" at his workplace.

— India in Houston (@cgihou) September 11, 2025

"We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the Consulate posted on X.