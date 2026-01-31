US Government Shuts Down As Budget Approval Misses Funding Deadline

The US government entered a partial shutdown Saturday as a midnight funding deadline passed without Congress approving a 2026 budget, though disruption was expected to be limited with the House set to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed deal.

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations driven by Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, which derailed talks over new money for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)