Who Was Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, Indian Man Beheaded By His Employee In US

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, an Indian man living in the US, was attacked and beheaded by his employee, Cobos-Martinez, after an argument over a broken washing machine last week.

Disturbing videos of the incident showed the accused, a Cuban immigrant, chasing Mr Nagamallaiah in the motel corridor. While the Indian man's family tried to rescue him, the killer eventually caught him and kept attacking him with a machete. During this time, Cobos-Martinez went through Mr Nagamallaiah's pockets, took his cell phone, and a key card. He then continued to attack him till Mr Nagamallaiah was beheaded. Another footage shows the accused kicking the severed head on the road before picking it up and taking it to a dumpster.

The 37-year-old accused was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Who was Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah?

Chandra Nagamallaiah (50), originally from Karnataka, was the manager of the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of Downtown, in Dallas, for the past five years.

He was known as 'Bob' among friends and family.

According to his Facebook profile, Mr Nagamallaiah completed his schooling at the Indiranagar Cambridge School and studied at the National College in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

Mr Nagamallaiah reportedly moved to the US in 2018. He initially lived in San Antonio before settling in Dallas.

Mr Nagamallaiah is survived by his wife, Nisha, and their 18-year-old son, Gaurav - who recently graduated from high school and is preparing to begin college. According to a fundraiser raised for his family - which has raised nearly Rs 3 crore so far - Mr Nagamallaiah's son "dreams of studying hospitality management - inspired by his father's work".

Mr Nagamallaiah's funeral was held last week at the funeral home in Flower Mound, Texas.

An arrest affidavit revealed that Mr Nagamallaiah was attacked because the killer was upset that he did not speak directly to him and told another staff member to translate instructions. A witness, who was cleaning a room with the accused, said Mr Nagamallaiah said Martinez must not use a broken washing machine. However, he asked the witness to translate his instructions instead of speaking directly to Martinez - which triggered him.

Trump reacts to Indian man's beheading

US President Donald Trump, on Monday morning, reacted to the horrifying murder of Mr Nagamallaiah, promising to the accused to "the fullest extent of the law". He also vowed to make "America safe again" by "not being soft on illegal immigrant criminals" in the country.

"I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country," he said in a post on the Truth Social platform.

Trump also blamed the previous Joe Biden administration for releasing Martinez.

"This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country," he said.

The Republican leader added, "Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!"